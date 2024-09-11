India is set to play a big role in driving the global semiconductor industry, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the deepening of India's digital infrastructure, particularly India's part in the global semiconductor industry, at the inauguration ceremony of SEMICON India 2024 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

Modi mentioned that the world is now moving forward to an era of 'Silicon Diplomacy'.

"India's semiconductor ecosystem is a solution not just for India's challenges but also for global challenges," said the PM.

Highlighting the uniqueness of India's aspirational and tech-oriented society, the PM said that the meaning of chips in India is not just limited to technology but is a medium to fulfill the aspirations of millions of citizens.

Underlining that India is a huge consumer of such chips, PM Modi emphasised that the world's finest digital public infrastructure was built upon it.

"This small chip is doing big things to ensure last-mile delivery in India," Modi said.

Recalling the coronavirus crisis, when the strongest banking systems of the world collapsed, Modi said that banks in India were running continuously.

"Be it India's UPI, RuPay Card, Digi Locker, or Digi Yatra, multiple digital platforms have become a part of the everyday life of India's people," he noted.

To become self-reliant, the Prime Minister said that India is increasing manufacturing in every sector, making a large-scale green transition, and the demand for data centers is also increasing.

"India is set to play a big role in driving the global semiconductor industry," he added. Modi said that the positive power of technology is amplified when combined with democratic values.

He also cautioned that the withdrawal of democratic values from technology results in harm quickly.

Modi reaffirmed India's focus on creating a world that remains functional even in times of crisis, saying, "Whether it is mobile manufacturing, electronics, or semiconductors, our focus is clear - we want to build a world that doesn't stop or pause in times of crisis but keeps moving forward."

The Prime Minister informed that India has been chosen as Vice Chair of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework's Supply Chain Council and is a key partner in the QUAD Semiconductor Supply Chain Initiative.

Additionally, agreements have been signed with countries like Japan and Singapore, and India is deepening its cooperation with the United States in the semiconductor sector, he added.