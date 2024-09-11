Inner Manipur MP writes to Amit Shah, calls for 'corrective measures' to restore peace

NEW DELHI: Congress MP from Inner Manipur A Bimol Akoijam has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing deep anguish over the "unprecedented violent crisis" in Manipur and called for "corrective measures" such as ensuring that the security forces act decisively to rein in the violence.

In his letter to Shah on Tuesday, Akoijam also called for thoroughly investigating the allegations of involvement by illegal immigrants, foreign elements and illicit drug mafia in the present crisis.

He wrote that the current situation in Manipur evokes memories of the partition of India in 1947, which is especially painful given the government's recent efforts to commemorate August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day", and said Shah would also have been deeply hurt if the same were to happen to Gujarat.

"It is distressing that such a severe crisis has unfolded under the present administration's watch," he said.

"It pains me to bring this reminder to you that this violence has led to the loss of precious human lives in hundreds and about 60,000 people have been rendered homeless.

"Just as I write this letter, not only thousands of those internally displaced persons (IDPs) are still languishing in relief camps under deplorable conditions but this unprecedented violence has also remained unabated to date," Akoijam said.

In fact, the violence has further taken a dangerous turn, with the loss of lives and property as a result of aerial attacks, reportedly involving weaponised drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and rockets/missiles, the Congress MP said in his letter to Shah.