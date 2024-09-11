Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Bengal government invites junior docs for meeting at 6 p.m

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday invited the agitating junior doctors for talks on the ongoing impasse arising out of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in R.G Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Mamata Banerjee government asked them to join a meeting at the state secretariat at 6 pm on Wednesday.

"We invite your delegation preferably consisting of 12-15 colleagues to join us for a discussion at 6 PM today, i.e.11.09.2024, in Nabanna. A list of the members of your delegation may please be intimated by email. We look forward to your positive response and hope for a fruitful dialogue," State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said in the letter.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the protesting doctors called for the invitation to negotiations to be sent through a “proper channel,” voicing their dissatisfaction with the state government’s current methods of communication. “Until that happens, we will continue our protest,” they said.

However, they have turned down the government's suggestion for a 10-member delegation, insisting instead on a larger group of 25-35 representatives.

The medics in their mail to Banerjee mentioned that they were open for the meeting "anytime and anywhere", provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live.