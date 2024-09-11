Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Junior docs write back to WB govt, want CM Mamata to be present in meeting

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday wrote back to West Bengal government demanding a 30-member delegation to be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In an email reply sent at 5. 23 pm to the chief secretary who had invited them to the meeting at 6 pm on Wednesday, the medics also demanded that the meeting should be live telecast to keep it transparent.

"We invite your delegation preferably consisting of 12-15 colleagues to join us for a discussion at 6 PM today, i.e.11.09.2024, in Nabanna. A list of the members of your delegation may please be intimated by email. We look forward to your positive response and hope for a fruitful dialogue," State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said in the letter.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the protesting doctors called for the invitation to negotiations to be sent through a “proper channel,” voicing their dissatisfaction with the state government’s current methods of communication. “Until that happens, we will continue our protest,” they said.

However, they have turned down the government's suggestion for a 10-member delegation, insisting instead on a larger group of 25-35 representatives.

The medics in their mail to Banerjee mentioned that they were open for the meeting "anytime and anywhere", provided that the entire discussion must be streamed live.