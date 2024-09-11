Two more girls injured in suspected wolf attacks in UP's Bahraich district

BAHRAICH: Two more girls have been injured in suspected wolf attacks in two villages of Mahasi tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, a 11-year-old girl from Makupurwa village and a 10-year-old girl from Bhavani Pur village were allegedly attacked late Tuesday night.

Officials said that though the villagers claim the attacks were carried out by wolves, government doctors suspect the injuries may have been caused by bites from another animal.

The forest department said they have not yet identified the animal behind the latest attacks.

In the first incident, villagers said the 11-year-old girl was lifted from her bed and dragged by the neck by a wild animal late Tuesday night while she was sleeping with her family in Makupurwa village,