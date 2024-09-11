Wasn't keen on return to BJP: Eknath Khadse; points fingers at Fadnavis

MUMBAI: The prospects of senior leader Eknath Khadse's return to the BJP appear dim as he has said he was never keen to rejoin the party, and also claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be stalling his re-induction.

Speculation about the former BJP leader, currently with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), returning to the saffron party intensified after it renominated his daughter-in-law Raksha Khadse as the 2024 Lok Sabha poll candidate and made her a Union Minister of State after she won.

But there has been no announcement from the BJP yet on his reinduction despite Eknath Khadse expressing willingness earlier this year.

Speaking to a regional news channel on Tuesday, he said, "I was not keen on returning to the BJP fold, but senior leaders of the party insisted on it.

When I met BJP president J P Nadda, he felicitated me with a scarf, and declared that I had become part of the BJP."

To a query on who could be coming in the way of his joining the BJP, Eknath Khadse said, "It could be Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan."