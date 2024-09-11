Why BJP has a problem whenever we talk about upholding Constitution: Congress hits back at Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at the BJP for accusing Rahul Gandhi of making "anti-national statements", the Congress on Wednesday said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has only talked about upholding the Constitution and asked why the ruling party has a "problem" whenever there is such talk.

The opposition party also dismissed the criticism over Gandhi meeting Democrat Ilhan Omar, known for her controversial positions regarding India, and said the BJP is in government and summon the US ambassador and take action if they believe so.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah came down heavily on Gandhi for his remark on reservation and said it has once again brought to the forefront the Congress' anti-reservation face.