Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP, government officials of land scam in Ayodhya

He had latched on to a news report in the Indian Express to attack the Yogi Adityanath-led dispensation.

"Officials and BJP members are engaged in loot and where there is theft, there will be no development. I thank our party leaders for exposing the dark reality of the looting in Ayodhya," Yadav said on Thursday.

"If they can commit such theft in a sacred place like Ayodhya, imagine how much more is happening in other districts of Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Yadav claimed that farmers, who wanted to donate land for good causes, were denied compensation when the circle rate was increased.

The former chief minister also highlighted the alleged involvement of the BJP officials in illegal activities.

"I am pleased that we have received copies of the land registry involving the BJP officials," he said. BJP members have taken over defence land which was meant for artillery practice and changed railway alignment to impede upon land used by commonfolk, Yadav alleged.

"This change is a deliberate move to seize land from those who have been living and working there for centuries," he said.

The Samajwadi Party president also hit out at the BJP for its stance on corruption.

"Is this their definition of 'zero tolerance' for corruption? The slogan they promoted seems to mean enriching their own people. While the common people were unaware of the future value of their land, officials and BJP members knew all along," he said.

Addressing the Samajwadi Party supporters from Ayodhya, Yadav assured them of his party's support.

"We are not against development. We want Ayodhya to become a world-class city with world-class infrastructure, but that requires vision," Yadav said.

The former CM assured the people of Ayodhya that when the Samajwadi Party government comes to power in two years, they will transform Ayodhya into a world-class city.

"We will ensure their homes are filled with prosperity," he added.