Another Gujarat school under scrutiny for urging class 4 students to join BJP

AHMEDABAD: Administrators of IPS School in Gujarat's Surendranagar sent a message in a Class 4 student group urging students to join BJP. The school is reportedly linked to BJP leader Mahendra Patel.
Incidents of BJP office bearers in Gujarat using students for increasing party membership are on the rise as one more school comes under scrutiny.
On 10 September, students of Kumari MR Gardi Vidyalaya in Surendranagar were reportedly enrolled as BJP members.
The school administration allegedly shared a link in a WhatsApp group named "GUJ 4C IPS," with a message that read: "We request your cooperation in the campaign to enroll as primary members of the Bharatiya Janata Party."
After the message went viral on social media, the school management went silent, avoiding media inquiries. When contacted by The New Indian Express, Mahendra Patel, the BJP leader linked to the school, declined to comment on the matter.
Surendranagar DEO A.M. Oza told local media, "Any school involved in such incidents will be investigated, and if necessary, action will be taken against the school and its administrators."
Congress spokesperson Hiren Banker accused the BJP of exploiting teachers as a BJP Party tool.
Hiren Bankar Said "The BJP government in Gujarat is losing public support. When people aren’t willing to join, they are now targeting school children, pushing them into BJP membership and tarnishing the education system," Banker said.
"Instead of addressing issues like a lack of classrooms and playgrounds in government schools, the BJP is making a mockery of children’s education by dragging them into politics." He said
A probe has been launched against the principal of Kumari MR Gardi Vidyalaya in Anindra village, Surendranagar district, following allegations that students were enrolled as BJP members. A Class-2 officer has been appointed to conduct the inquiry, with instructions to submit a report within three days. The district education officer has also issued a notice to the principal, demanding an explanation.