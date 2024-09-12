Another Gujarat school under scrutiny for urging class 4 students to join BJP

AHMEDABAD: Administrators of IPS School in Gujarat's Surendranagar sent a message in a Class 4 student group urging students to join BJP. The school is reportedly linked to BJP leader Mahendra Patel.

Incidents of BJP office bearers in Gujarat using students for increasing party membership are on the rise as one more school comes under scrutiny.

On 10 September, students of Kumari MR Gardi Vidyalaya in Surendranagar were reportedly enrolled as BJP members.