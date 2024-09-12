'For people's sake, I am ready to resign': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

A group of protesting junior doctors who reached the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna to hold talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse, refused to join Bengal government's proposal for talks in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The protestors who reached the secretariat at around 5.25 pm stayed put at the venue threshold for over an hour and were seen engaged in meetings even as a high-strung battle of nerves ensued between the two sides with both staying firm on their respective stands.

All this while, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was reportedly waiting at the venue to take part in the meeting.

"For people's sake, I am ready to resign; I also want justice for murdered RG Kar hospital doctor," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said after the junior doctors refused to enter the meeting venue.

Mamata Banerjee informed PTI that, since the RG Kar case is currently sub-judice, the meeting with junior doctors cannot be live-streamed as they had requested. However, arrangements were made to video record the meeting, and with permission from the Supreme Court, this recording could have been shared with them.

"I tried thrice to hold talks with junior doctors to end RG Kar stalemate. I apologise to Bengal people who expected an end to RG Kar impasse today," the Chief Minister said.

"We had conveyed in our letter that live streaming will not be possible but had given our assurances that we would have the whole session recorded for documentation and posterity. The chief minister is waiting for them for the last hour and half. There should be a limit to such demands. We have tried to convince the doctors but they have still not accepted. We request them to consider attending this meeting," said chief secretary Pant.