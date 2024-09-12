Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Protesting junior doctors invited to meeting with CM Mamata today

The West Bengal government on Thursday sent a fresh letter to the protesting junior doctors inviting them for a meeting today.

The doctors were protesting the rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor at the R.G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The doctors, who are staging a sit-in protest near Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkatahad on Wednesday written to the government demanding a 30-member delegation to be allowed to attend a meeting to resolve the issue in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They have also asked the meeting to be live streamed for transparency.

While the government agreed to the doctors' demand for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s presence at the meeting, it rejected their request for a live telecast of the talks.

Additionally, the government restricted the delegation’s size to no more than 15 people, contrary to the protesters' request for 30 members.