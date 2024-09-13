Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal walks out of Tihar after six months following bail in excise policy case

The Chief Minister expressed deep gratitude to those who supported him during his incarceration. "I want to thank everyone who prayed for my release and braved the rain to be here," Kejriwal said.

"Every drop of my blood is dedicated to this country," he said. Reflecting on his time in jail, he said, "I faced difficulties, but God has always been with me. They put me in jail to break my morale, but my morale is higher than ever; prisons cannot weaken me."

Kejriwal vowed to continue in his struggle against what he described as "anti-national forces" aiming to undermine the country.