Exit, Stage Left: A Comrade To All

Judge by what he managed at the highest levels, even as a faceless, behind-the-scenes interlocutor. The Manmohan Singh government’s final nuclear deal with the US—with conditions favourable to India—was a document that bore the stamp of an exhaustive, point-by-point, clause-by-clause, process of critique and emendation conducted by Yechury’s team. Imagine a deal with capitalist America being rewritten by a Communist. Ironic that his party finally withdrew support to the UPA on that very deal.

Around those same days, his mediation was accepted, and bore fruit, within Nepal’s polity and vis-a-vis its India relations, at a particularly dark time in its history.

Sitaram Yechury: A leader’s conversations with history

His was also the face that could, almost magically, open doors in Kashmir, even that of the most staunch separatist leaders. The qualified success of the all-party delegation that sought to rebuild what seemed to be irreparably broken bridges after the popular uprising of 2010 owed to him—a historic experiment that India, sadly, did not pursue.

What such a talent could have managed in government will remain a big what-if of history. Even in situations where all avenues for dialogue seem to be exhausted, it’s the Left ideologue with the cherubic face who could always make things talk. Almost always. Six years after the 2010 mission, during a repeat attempt, it was Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s closed door in his face that symbolised how deep the alienation in the Valley was—as if to say, if Comrade Yechury couldn’t do it, it simply can’t be done.

The student leader who read out a charter of demands to Indira Gandhi in 1977—captured in an iconic photograph—was to become a guide and mentor to her grandson decades later. And move with the times, happily submitting himself to ribbing by young video podcasters. But now, with the pain of a son’s death wearing him down, he has left a lot of conversations with the times unfinished.