Indefinite detention: Elderly Rohingya refugee dies in Jammu 'holding centre'

A 75-year-old Rohingya refugee passed away on Wednesday in a sub-jail turned 'holding centre' in Jammu's Hira Nagar.

Lalu Bibi has been held in the 'holding centre' since March 2021, Maktoob Media reported quoting a Rohingya activist and lawyer. The cause of death is not confirmed, the report said.

Bibi is the seventh Rohingya refugee to die in the facility, where nearly 270 refugees remain in indefinite detention.

Several of the detainees have refugee cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). According to a UNHCR statement issued this week there are 676 Rohingya refugees in detention across India and 608 of them have no ongoing court cases or sentences pending, Maktoob Media report said.

Meanwhile, Reuters on Thursday reported that more than 100 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar including women and children have been on hunger strike since Monday to protest at their indefinite detention at a camp in northeastern India