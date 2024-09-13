Nation

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC leader Derek O'Brien targets CBI over delay in filing charge sheet

In a post on the social media platform X, the TMC leader asked how long will the RG Kar victim's family have to wait for justice.
NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Friday questioned the delay in filing a charge sheet by the CBI in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

In a post on the social media platform X, the TMC leader demanded "swift justice".

"How long will the RG Kar victim's family have to wait for justice," O'Brien, the TMC's Parliamentary Party Leader in the Rajya Sabha, said in the post.|

The Supreme Court is monitoring the case, he said, adding, "CBI has the accused & all the evidence. Why is it not filing a chargesheet & starting trial?"

"We all want swift justice. Why is CBI delaying the trial? We need answers," O'Brien said.

Kolkata rape-murder case: SC directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe by September 17

The body of an on-duty post-graduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the West Bengal government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

She was raped and murdered. The Calcutta High Court transferred the probe in the case to the CBI from the Kolkata Police.

The main accused, a civic volunteer, has been arrested.

Kolkata medic rape-murder: Junior doctors' demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan continues for third day
