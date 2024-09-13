Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: TMC leader Derek O'Brien targets CBI over delay in filing charge sheet

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien Friday questioned the delay in filing a charge sheet by the CBI in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

In a post on the social media platform X, the TMC leader demanded "swift justice".

"How long will the RG Kar victim's family have to wait for justice," O'Brien, the TMC's Parliamentary Party Leader in the Rajya Sabha, said in the post.|