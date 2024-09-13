Kolkata medic rape-murder: Junior doctors' demonstration outside Swasthya Bhavan continues for third day

KOLKATA: Junior doctors continued their 'cease work' and sit-in demonstration outside the West Bengal Health Department headquarters for the third consecutive day on Friday, a day after the proposed talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse between agitating junior doctors and the Bengal government failed to take off.

Around 30 medics, representing 26 medical colleges participating in the stir, had visited Nabanna for the meeting that failed to materialise after the government did not accept the doctors' demand for live-streaming of the talks.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the meeting with the junior doctors cannot be live-streamed as demanded by them because the issue is sub-judice and before the Supreme Court.

She said her government had made arrangements to record it and hand over the recording to them with the permission of the apex court if needed.