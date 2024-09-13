Muslim panel seeks sealing of mosque’s ‘illegal’ part in HP

“We will accept the court decision and have no objection if the court pronounces the decision to demolish the illegal portion,” he said.

Talking to the media, Mufti Mohammad Shafi Kasmi said they have sought permission from the municipal corporation to demolish the unauthorized portion of the mosque in order to maintain peace and harmony in Shimla.

Denying that their decision was taken under pressure, he said they have been staying in Shimla peacefully for decades.

Vishal Sharma, a member of Dev Bhoomi Sangharsh Samiti spearheading the protests, said the Samiti welcomed the initiative. A senior government official said the matter was sub judice. “But if one party offers to seal the portion in question and is willing not to use it, then authorities can act on it until its outcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, commercial establishments were closed across the state in support of protesters who have been demanding the demolition of illegal portions of a mosque in densely populated Sanjauli.

Shops shut in protest

