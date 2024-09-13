Six Indian youths duped into joining Russian army return home: Report

Six youths who were being made to work in the Russian Army after being duped by agents returned to India early Friday morning, The Indian Express reported.

They include Mohammed Sufiyan, 24, from Narayanpet district of Telangana, and three youths from Gulbarga – Mohammed Ilyas Sayed Hussaini, 23, Mohammed Samir Ahmed, 24, and Naeem Ahmed, 23.

“They and at least 55 others, including several Indians, were released from service. The contract they were duped into signing only ends three months later but they were released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Russia recently and raised the issue. Along with them, a youth from Kashmir and another from Kolkata boarded a flight from Moscow on Thursday evening and landed at New Delhi airport before taking flights to their respective cities,” Saiyed Salman, Sufiyan’s brother, told The Indian Express.

The families of the youths had earlier said they were tricked into believing they were applying for jobs as helpers in Russian government offices, but were forced to head to the frontlines, putting their life in danger. Sufiyan had gone in December.

Hyderabad resident Mohammed Afsan, who had gone in November, died there, leading to panic among the families.