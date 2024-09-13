Nation

WB govt to pay Rs 2 lakh to families of 29 people who died due to doctor's protest: CM Mamata

The junior doctors have been protesting since August 9 when the body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference amid a stalemate with protesting doctors on September 12.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference amid a stalemate with protesting doctors on September 12.Photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced that the state government would pay a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of each of the 29 people who died allegedly after not getting treatment due to the ongoing 'cease work' of agitating junior doctors.

"It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long-drawn cease work by junior doctors," Banerjee posted on X.

"In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, state government announces a token financial relief of Rs 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person," she added.

The junior doctors have been on 'cease work' since August 9 when the body of an on-duty postgraduate trainee was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. She was raped and murdered.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference amid a stalemate with protesting doctors on September 12.
Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Junior docs appeal to President Murmu, PM Modi for intervention
doctors protest
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com