3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Baramulla

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed on Saturday morning in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district's Pattan area late Friday night.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired on a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official.