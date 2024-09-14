Cyber criminals make woman lawyer in Mumbai strip on camera in a bid to blackmail her

In yet another strike by online frauds, a 36-year-old woman lawyer was induced to strip on a video call and transfer Rs 50,000 to their account.

The cyber conmen, according to TOI, threatened the woman with arrest in a money laundering case. In order to evade the case, the fraudsters "summoned" the woman to an isolated place for a confidential enquiry and video-inspected without clothes by a woman officer for weapons and injury marks. She was also made to transfer the money.

The woman realised that she was duped when the conmen blackmailed her for more money showing her nude photos. The woman has lodged a police complaint. Further investigations are on.

According to Times Now, the woman was told that there was an FIR against her for suspected involvement in a case related to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, who had been arrested by the ED and is out on bail. Adding to this, a person impersonating a cop asked her to remove clothes in the Powai hotel room where she checked in after she got the call from the fraudsters when she was at a mall.