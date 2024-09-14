Hooda stamp in Congress nominations for Haryana polls

CHANDIGARH: In the Congress candidate lists for the Haryana assembly elections, the stamp of Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda is evident. Of the 89 candidates announced, the Hooda camp was able to get ticket for 78 of its loyalists and the rest 11 belong to Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala factions, according to party sources.

“Nomination of at last 48 candidates was delayed due to factionalism within the Congress and finally Hooda prevailed,” a Congress leader said, wishing not be named. The former CM, however, could not get ticket for Chitra Sarwara from Ambala Cantonment. She came second in last assembly polls though she contested as an Independent.

Hooda’s rival Sirsa MP Kumari Selja managed to get nine tickets for her loyalists, failing to convince the party to nominate her close aide Ajay Chaudhary for Narnaund even after declaring him as the candidate on September 11. She was also seeking ticket for a family member from Uklana.