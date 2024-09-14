Kolkata: Junior doctors' demonstration outside Health dept office continues for 5th day

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in demonstration outside the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday demanding justice for the medic raped and murdered at the Kar Medical College and Hospital, even as incessant rain lashed the city.

They, however, said they are looking forward to talks with a competent authority to resolve the ongoing impasse.

"Rain, heat, earthquakes will not be able to stop our protest till we get justice for Abhaya and our other demands are fulfilled. We are here for a noble cause and no force will be able to stop us from getting that," Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating doctors, told PTI.

"But if someone thinks we are rigid, stubborn then that is absolutely a wrong thing, they must have something in their mind. We are doctors and not politicians. There is no politics and only demand to cleanse the health system," another agitating doctor Soumya Chakraborty said.

Since Friday afternoon, West Bengal has been witnessing incessant rainfall due to a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal.