Mamata springs a surprise, visits protest site of junior doctors in a bid to end impasse

KOLKATA: Over a month after the doctors' protest began, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the venue where the junior doctors were protesting and assured them that she would look lend a sympathetic ear to their demands.

The CM's move comes when her government finds itself against the wall for its alleged inaction and missteps following the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The junior doctors have been on a protesting spree in support of their multi-point charter of demands following the heinous rape and murder at the state-run hospital.

Amid the ongoing deadlock between the state government and the protesting doctors, Mamata chose to visit the protest venue in a bid to end the impasse.

According to NDTV, Banerjee reached the protest site and struck a conciliatory tone, asking if she could address the doctors. Amid slogan-shouting she said in Bengali, "Please listen to me for five minutes and then shout slogans, it is your democratic right to do so. I have been waiting for a long time. Against the advice of my security officers, I have come here to salute your protests. I have also been part of student movements, I know my post is not a big deal, your voice is. It was raining all night and you suffered. I couldn't sleep either because I was feeling bad."

According to news agency PTI, amid chants of 'we want justice' outside the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Banerjee said she was spending sleepless nights as the medics were agitating on the road amid rains.

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' not as the chief minister," she said.

"I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she added, urging the protesting doctors to return to work.

She also announced that patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals were dissolved with immediate effect.