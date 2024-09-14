Please don't insult me, Mamata tells junior doctors as standoff continues

KOLKATA: The standoff between agitating junior doctors and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee continued after a proposed meeting at her residence fell through on Saturday evening.

CM Banerjee appealed to the agitating doctors, who had arrived at her residence for talks, to join the meeting, amid their demand for live-streaming of the discussions.

"I would request you all to come inside and attend the meeting. As the matter is before the court, we cannot allow live streaming. I will video-record the meeting and will provide you with a copy only after permission from the Supreme Court," she said.

"Today, you said that you want a meeting, so I have been waiting. Why are you people insulting me like this? Please don't insult me like this. Earlier on three occasions, I have been waiting but you people didn't come," she said.

The junior doctors said they climbed down on their demand for live streaming of the talks after being told that they would receive the minutes of the meeting. However, they were asked to leave. The doctors said they were disheartened that the talks did not take place. It appears that the government is not serious in finding a solution, they added.

On Thursday, a scheduled meeting couldn't take place after there was a deadlock over the same issue of live streaming.

Earlier, over a month after the doctors' protest began, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the venue where the junior doctors were protesting and assured them that she would lend a sympathetic ear to their demands.

Hours after her visit, protesters sent a mail to West Bengal government expressing their wish to hold talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resolve the RG Kar impasse.

"We are willing to hold a meeting with the chief minister anywhere and anytime to resolve the impasse. We welcome her visit to us this afternoon. This is a very positive move," an agitating doctor said.

Following this the representatives of the junior doctors were invited for a talk at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday.

CM's visit

The CM's visit to the protest venue came when her government was finding itself against the wall for its alleged inaction and missteps following the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The junior doctors have been on a protesting spree in support of their multi-point charter of demands following the heinous rape and murder at the state-run hospital.

Amid the ongoing deadlock between the state government and the protesting doctors, Mamata chose to visit the protest venue in a bid to end the impasse and said that this is her last attempt to resolve the crisis.

According to NDTV, Banerjee reached the protest site and struck a conciliatory tone, asking if she could address the doctors. Amid slogan-shouting she said in Bengali, "Please listen to me for five minutes and then shout slogans, it is your democratic right to do so. I have been waiting for a long time. Against the advice of my security officers, I have come here to salute your protests. I have also been part of student movements, I know my post is not a big deal, your voice is. It was raining all night and you suffered. I couldn't sleep either because I was feeling bad."

According to news agency PTI, amid chants of 'we want justice' outside the Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, Banerjee said she was spending sleepless nights as the medics were agitating on the road amid rains.

"I came to meet you as your 'didi' not as the chief minister," she said.

"I assure you that I will study your demands and take action if someone is found guilty," she added, urging the protesting doctors to return to work.

She also announced that patient welfare committees of all state-run hospitals were dissolved with immediate effect.