Jharkhand: Excise constable recruitment drive claims one more life, death toll reaches 13

RANCHI: A physical test for the excise constable recruitment drive claimed one more life on Saturday, making the total number of deaths in the recruitment drive up to 13 in Jharkhand.

The deceased has been identified as Muramulla Suraya alias Bala, a resident of Jamshedpur, who had collapsed while taking the test in Ranchi on Thursday and was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

He participated in the race on Thursday and according to his running mates, he completed the race in 52 minutes and fainted on the field.

He was examined on the ground and was referred to RIMS, where he died during treatment on Saturday Morning.

Brain stroke is believed to be the cause of death and is yet to be confirmed.

Bala who was in his early twenties was the eldest of three sons and would help the family by doing petty jobs for running the family.