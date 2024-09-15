Jharkhand has three major enemies – JMM, Congress and RJD: PM Modi

RANCHI: While addressing a 'Parivartan Yatra' at Jamshedpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Jharkhand has three major enemies: Congress, JMM and RJD."

PM Modi had earlier announced 6 rallies in Jharkhand ahead of the assembly polls.

The PM attacked the ruling alliance in the speech. "RJD is taking revenge over the formation of Jharkhand and it is an open fact that the Congress hates Jharkhand. These people may go to any extent in greed of power and money,” said Modi.

The PM alleged JMM of supporting Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators. "Do you know why it happened? Because the ghost of Congress has entered into the JMM, and when the ghost of Congress enters into any party, appeasement becomes the only agenda of that party,” said Modi.

"For this, first they sacrifice the interests of Dalits, tribals and backward society, the same is happening with JMM," he added.

He added that although the JMM was established on the basis of tribal votes, today they are standing with Congress, who have snatched the forest land of tribals.

“Do you know that there is only one most dishonest party and family in this country? It is the Congress Party and the Congress family; all the streams of corruption originated from there only," he added.

PM Modi said that Jharkhand was created with big dreams, but all these dreams got sacrificed to corruption.

"JMM people also get training from there. All of them have come from the Congress School of Corruption,” said Modi.