BJP to hold six ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of assembly polls in Jharkhand

RANCHI: To expose the failures of the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, BJP in the state is going to kick out six ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the assembly polls.

Talking to the media persons in Ranchi on Sunday, Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that though, the people of this state know the truth, through these Yatra they will be made aware of the reality of this government.

According to Chauhan, ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will be against corruption, false promises, deteriorating law and order, increasing crime against women, illegal infiltration, changing demography and several other issues.

Making a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government, Chauhan said that this government did not do anything during the last five years and now when the assembly polls are around the corner, it has started making empty promises.