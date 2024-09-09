BJP to hold six ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of assembly polls in Jharkhand

RANCHI: To expose the failures of the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand, BJP in the state is going to kick out six ‘Parivartan Yatra’ ahead of the assembly polls.
Talking to the media persons in Ranchi on Sunday, Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that though, the people of this state know the truth, through these Yatra they will be made aware of the reality of this government.
According to Chauhan, ‘Parivartan Yatra’ will be against corruption, false promises, deteriorating law and order, increasing crime against women, illegal infiltration, changing demography and several other issues.
Making a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren government, Chauhan said that this government did not do anything during the last five years and now when the assembly polls are around the corner, it has started making empty promises.
“No job was given in the last five years, and incidents like paper leaks kept on happening continuously. But, now the elections are around the corner, and hence announcements are being made in a hurry,” said Chouhan.
Referring to the deaths of 13 aspirants for excise constables, Chouhan said that the government did not even cared about the whether they were conducting the recruitment drive.
“The State government knew that the recruitments would not be completed, this recruitment is not for giving jobs to the youth, this is not recruitment, it is a drama of recruitment for votes,” Chouhan pointed out.
He alleged that by organising a thoughtless excise of excise constable the recruitment drive, the Hemant Soren government took the lives of 16 aspirants, and is now blaming corona vaccine for their deaths.
Chouhan further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Jamshedpur on September 15, during which he will gift another Vande Bharat Express to Jharkhand and send the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the accounts of 1,13,195 poor people in the state.
Meanwhile, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said that the biggest challenge before this state is infiltration of Bangladesh due to which the identity of tribals is in danger.