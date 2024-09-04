Women from 18 years of age to get Rs 1000 per month from Jharkhand government scheme: CM Hemant Soren

RANCHI: Amid questions being raised by the opposition parties over the feasibility of 'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana' terming it as a poll plank to lure the voters ahead of the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced to decrease the age limit from 21 to 18 years for getting the benefits of the scheme. Now, all women from 18 years of age will get Rs 1000 per month under the scheme in Jharkhand.

Addressing a huge gathering during a programme organised in Ranchi, attended by the beneficiaries of 'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana', Soren said that a law will be made very soon in this regard. During the programme, CM Hemant Soren transferred money to the accounts of beneficiaries of the five districts -- Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega.

“I have voices from the distant villages that the girls between the age group of 18-20 years were left behind as girls up to 18 years are already getting benefits in their schools. We will very soon add the girls of the age group of 18-20 years with 'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana' so that they could also get the benefits of it and no one is left behind,” said Soren.

Please register your daughters of the age group of 18-20 years with the scheme so that a database is prepared and they can get benefits of the scheme as soon as the law is passed in the state, he added.