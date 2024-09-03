Schools closed in Ranchi for smooth conduct of Hemant Soren's pre-poll show

RANCHI: Many of the schools in Ranchi declared a holiday on Wednesday after Hemant Soren government asked them to provide school buses for commuting the beneficiaries of ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ to Ranchi from different Blocks in Ranchi. According to the order issued by the District Transport Officer, as many as 2000 buses will be required to bring the beneficiaries to Ranchi from different parts of Ranchi.

“A total of 2000 heavy vehicles are required to commute the beneficiaries from various areas of Ranchi under the Chief Minister Maiyan Samman Yojana. While providing the buses currently operating in your school, please provide the list to the District Transport Office, Ranchi by 02:00 pm on 02.09.2024,” stated the order issued by the District Transport Officer.

'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana' is an ambitious scheme of the state government, under which, all women aged between 21 to 50 years in the state will get financial assistance of Rs 1000 every month in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The scheme is expected to benefit about 40 lakh women across the state.