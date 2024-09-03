Schools closed in Ranchi for smooth conduct of Hemant Soren's pre-poll show

RANCHI: Many of the schools in Ranchi declared a holiday on Wednesday after Hemant Soren government asked them to provide school buses for commuting the beneficiaries of ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ to Ranchi from different Blocks in Ranchi. According to the order issued by the District Transport Officer, as many as 2000 buses will be required to bring the beneficiaries to Ranchi from different parts of Ranchi.
“A total of 2000 heavy vehicles are required to commute the beneficiaries from various areas of Ranchi under the Chief Minister Maiyan Samman Yojana. While providing the buses currently operating in your school, please provide the list to the District Transport Office, Ranchi by 02:00 pm on 02.09.2024,” stated the order issued by the District Transport Officer.
'Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana' is an ambitious scheme of the state government, under which, all women aged between 21 to 50 years in the state will get financial assistance of Rs 1000 every month in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The scheme is expected to benefit about 40 lakh women across the state.
Meanwhile, the traffic route of the capital has also been changed, for which an order has also been issued by Ranchi Traffic SP Kailash Karmali. Notably, a program is proposed in Ranchi at the Army Training Ground near Khojatoli Army Camp, Kutiatu Chowk in Namkum on Wednesday under the Jharkhand ‘Mukhya Mantri Maiyan Samman Yojana.’ About three lakh beneficiaries are expected to gather here from five district - Ranchi, Khunti, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega.
During the program, CM Hemant Soren will transfer money to the accounts of beneficiaries of these five districts, for which, the traffic route has been partially changed so that people do not have to face any problem in commuting. In the meantime, a PIL has been filed in Jharkhand High Court seeking ban on ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana.’ The petitioner, Vishnu Sahu of Simdega through his lawyer Rajiv Kumar, has also alleged that the government is distributing free schemes ahead of Assembly polls to lure voters.
The petitioner in his PIL has also cited the Supreme Court's decision, which said that nothing could be distributed for free. The petitioner argues that this scheme has been brought solely for electoral gain which is a violation of the Supreme Court's instructions, so it should be stopped immediately.