PIL seeking ban on ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyna Samman Yojana’ filed in Jharkhand HC

RANCHI: A PIL has been filed in Jharkhand High Court seeking ban on ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyna Samman Yojana.’ The petitioner, Vishnu Sahu of Simdega through his lawyer Rajiv Kumar has also alleged that the government is distributing free schemes ahead of Assembly polls to lure voters.

The petitioner in his PIL has also cited the Supreme Court's decision, which said that nothing could be distributed for free. The petitioner argues that this scheme has been brought solely for electoral gain which is a violation of Supreme Court's instructions, so it should be stopped immediately.

'Mukhyamantri Mainiya Samman Yojana' is an ambitious scheme of the state government, under which, all women aged between 21 to 50 years in the state will get financial assistance of Rs 1000 every month in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The scheme is expected to benefit about 40 lakh women across the state.

BJP has been making mockery of this move saying that this scheme was announced to fool people ahead of the Assembly polls just like Congress did before the Lok Sabha polls by announcing Rs 8000 per year to the women, which was never fulfilled. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on the other hand alleged that the PIL was filed at the behest of BJP.

“BJP does not want the women of Jharkhand to be happy. They could not stop Hemant Soren and ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyna Samman Yojana’ even by using all their power, spreading lies, and applying all their tricks. Therefore, they have now started trying to linger the scheme through legal means,” posted JMM on social media platform X and shared by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.