Rallies demanding justice for RG Kar doctor continue in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Rallies and demonstrations demanding justice for the raped-murdered RG Kar hospital doctor swept through the city on Sunday.

Retired Army officers, who were alumni of Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata with placards in their hands amid rains.

In Wellington in the central part of the city, former students of Calcutta Girls' High School took out a rally.

Hundreds of nurses held a rally at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, seeking safety at the workplace.

In the evening, people gathered at Ruby Crossing-Patuli and Parnashree in Behala demanding the immediate arrest of everyone involved in the crime, including officials and police.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was raped-murdered while on duty last month, triggering a nationwide outrage.