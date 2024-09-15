Kolkata rape-murder case: Stalemate continues amid high drama

KOLKATA: Amid high drama, the stalemate in talks between the agitating doctors and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued for the fourth successive day on Saturday. Junior doctors had launched their cease-work agitation ever since the horrific rape-murder of a trainee physician at the RG Kar Hospital in the city on August 9.

If Mamata seized the initiative in the afternoon by making a surprise visit to the protest site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, the agitating doctors sought to wrest it back at night by sending a delegation to the CM’s house but staying firm on their demand of live telecast of their talks.

Later the delegation claimed they “agreed for talks with just signed minutes of the meeting but were asked to leave”.

Earlier, the protesters and government officials tried to sort out the sticking point on live streaming. While the government parroted the line that live streaming was not possible as the matter is in court, the doctors said that the demand was non-negotiable.

Mamata, too, tried to persuade the delegation of doctors to enter her house for talks. “I would request you all to come inside and attend the meeting. As the matter is before the court, we cannot allow live streaming. I will video-record the meeting and provide you with a copy only after permission from the Supreme Court,” she said, while appealing to students to come inside and not to get drenched in rain.

“Today, you said that you want a meeting, so I have been waiting. Why are you people insulting me like this? Please don’t insult me like this. Earlier on the three occasions, I have been waiting but you people didn’t come,” she said.