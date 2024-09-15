Kolkata rape-murder case: Stalemate continues amid high drama

KOLKATA: Amid high drama, the stalemate in talks between the agitating doctors and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued for the fourth successive day on Saturday. Junior doctors had launched their cease-work agitation ever since the horrific rape-murder of a trainee physician at the RG Kar Hospital in the city on August 9.
If Mamata seized the initiative in the afternoon by making a surprise visit to the protest site outside Swasthya Bhawan in Salt Lake, the agitating doctors sought to wrest it back at night by sending a delegation to the CM’s house but staying firm on their demand of live telecast of their talks.
Later the delegation claimed they “agreed for talks with just signed minutes of the meeting but were asked to leave”.
Earlier, the protesters and government officials tried to sort out the sticking point on live streaming. While the government parroted the line that live streaming was not possible as the matter is in court, the doctors said that the demand was non-negotiable.
Mamata, too, tried to persuade the delegation of doctors to enter her house for talks. “I would request you all to come inside and attend the meeting. As the matter is before the court, we cannot allow live streaming. I will video-record the meeting and provide you with a copy only after permission from the Supreme Court,” she said, while appealing to students to come inside and not to get drenched in rain.
“Today, you said that you want a meeting, so I have been waiting. Why are you people insulting me like this? Please don’t insult me like this. Earlier on the three occasions, I have been waiting but you people didn’t come,” she said.
In the afternoon while visiting the dharna site, Mamata made an impassioned pitch, assuring she would address all their grievances and not take any action against them.
“You all have suffered a lot in this inclement weather. I have come here not as a CM but as your didi. If you give me some time I will study your demands and see what best can be done. I will not take any action against any doctor. I am with you in your fight for justice,” she said. “This is my last attempt to resolve the crisis,” she added.
After she left, the doctors sent a mail to CMO seeking a meeting. The chief secretary responded saying the CM has invited them to her house at 6 pm. The delegation reached there around 7 pm.
CBI arrests Ghosh, Cop for RG KAR rape-murder
The CBI on Saturday added rape and murder charges against former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh, an agency official said. An on-duty doctor was raped and murdered in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Ghosh is currently in judicial custody in a corruption case. A policeman was also arrested in the rape and murder case, the official said.