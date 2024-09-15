Union minister Ravneet Bittu calls Rahul Gandhi ‘No.1 terrorist’, Congress hits back

BHAGALPUR: Attacking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over the statements he made in the US about the condition of Sikhs in India, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said that if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting him, he is the "number one terrorist".

Bittu, the MoS for railways, made the remark in Bihar's Bhagalpur where he came to attend the flagging-off ceremony of a Vande Bharat Express train to Howrah.

Condemning the statement, the Congress said he was talking "like a senseless man".

Speaking to reporters, Bittu said, "Rahul Gandhi spent most of his time outside the country. His friends and family are there. I think he does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says negative things about India. I think he is not a Hindustani."