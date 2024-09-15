Woman molested while sleeping beside ailing son at Kolkata hospital; accused arrested

A 26-year-old woman has allegedly raped by a health worker of molesting her while she was asleep at a government hospital in Kolkata, where her child was undergoing treatment, reported India Today.

According to the woman’s complaint, the incident took place in the children's ward of Kolkata's Institute of Child Health (ICH). The accused, Tanay Pal, 26, a former ward boy at the hospital, allegedly entered the ward and inappropriately touched and disrobed the woman while she was asleep.

The incident comes just weeks after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the government-run RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. A civic volunteer, Sanjay Roy, was arrested the following day in connection with that crime.

India Today further reported that upon receiving the complaint from the woman, Kolkata Police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and arrested the accused. The police also seized Pal's mobile phone, which was sent for forensic examination. He was later produced before a local court and sent to police custody.