Manipur violence escalates: NIA to be roped in to probe drone and mortar attacks

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating violence in Manipur, including drone and mortar attacks on civilians and security forces, government sources have indicated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon be involved to investigate potential international linkages.

In response to the situation, security sources have confirmed an increase in the deployment of anti-drone systems. Currently, six such systems are in place: two operated by the Assam Rifles and four by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at various vulnerable positions.

According to the sources, given the deteriorating security situation in Manipur, 20 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), comprising 2,000 soldiers, will be deployed to sensitive areas in the state. These CRPF personnel will replace an equal number of Assam Rifles soldiers who were recently reassigned to Jammu and Kashmir.