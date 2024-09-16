Manipur violence escalates: NIA to be roped in to probe drone and mortar attacks

NEW DELHI: Amid escalating violence in Manipur, including drone and mortar attacks on civilians and security forces, government sources have indicated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will soon be involved to investigate potential international linkages.
In response to the situation, security sources have confirmed an increase in the deployment of anti-drone systems. Currently, six such systems are in place: two operated by the Assam Rifles and four by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at various vulnerable positions.
According to the sources, given the deteriorating security situation in Manipur, 20 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), comprising 2,000 soldiers, will be deployed to sensitive areas in the state. These CRPF personnel will replace an equal number of Assam Rifles soldiers who were recently reassigned to Jammu and Kashmir.
The central and state governments are considering transferring the investigation of the drone attacks to the NIA. This decision follows an intelligence report identifying bordering regions in Myanmar as sites for the manufacture of arms and explosives used in the attacks.
A senior security official noted that while mortar-carrying drones traditionally use ferrous metal, those recently employed in Manipur are constructed from sophisticated rigid plastic, reducing weight and enhancing payload capacity. “The weight of bombs throwing drones was about 500 to 700 grams. With the use of plastic, drones can carry mortars easily and over long distances,” he added.
Further, the official pointed out that the intricate designs on the bombs suggest they were manufactured using advanced machinery rather than handcrafted. In light of this, the state police are consulting with experts from IIT Delhi to determine the specific make of the drones involved.
Violent incidents in the Manipur valley have surged since September 1, with the situation becoming increasingly perilous as attacks involving drones and RPGs target residential areas.