SC to hear petitions challenging demolition of properties linked to crime accusations

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Tuesday, 17 September, a batch of petitions challenging the demolition of properties belonging to individuals accused of crimes.

The petitions, filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and others, seek directions to various state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, to halt demolitions without following due legal process.

According to the Supreme Court's cause list, a two-judge bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K.V. Viswanathan will preside over the matter.

The petitioners have claimed that numerous states are engaging in the practice of demolishing properties of those accused of crimes such as rioting and violence, often without adhering to legal procedures.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had previously filed a plea over the demolition of buildings in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. They have now extended their appeal to include Uttar Pradesh, calling for a halt to further demolitions of properties belonging to individuals accused of violence.

The petition emphasises that no demolition should occur without following due process and issuing prior notice.