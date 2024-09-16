Two arrested in Bihar for displaying modified national flag

PATNA: Bihar police have arrested two individuals for allegedly displaying a modified version of India’s national flag during a procession on Monday. The flag, instead of featuring the Ashoka Chakra, displayed a crescent moon and star symbol.

The incident occurred in the Khopa Bazar area of Saran district. A video surfaced showing the tricolour with the crescent moon and star at its centre, replacing the Ashoka Chakra, which was hosted on a vehicle during a Milad-un-Nabi procession.

Saran Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish confirmed that the flag on the vehicle has been seized and the two individuals responsible have been detained for violating the Flag Code of India, 2002.

The vehicle has also been confiscated, and raids are underway to apprehend others involved in the incident. “We have set up a special team to ascertain the identity of all the accused and ensure their arrest at the earliest,” Kumar Ashish stated.

The district police issued a warning regarding the viral video, stating, “Anyone sharing the video on social media will have to face strict action under the law of the land.”

An FIR has been lodged at Kopa police station following the Superintendent of Police’s instructions. The arrested individuals have been identified as Rakib Pathan and Mohammad Kaif Ansari. Their associates have gone into hiding upon learning of the case against them.

The incident has caused tension in the area. The SP has deployed additional armed forces and intensified patrolling to prevent any further disturbances.