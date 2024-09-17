Atishi's phenomenal rise from Delhi government adviser to CM-designate

NEW DELHI: From being an adviser to the Delhi government to becoming a key face of the cabinet in the absence of senior AAP leaders, Chief Minister-designate Atishi's ascent in the party and government is believed to be "phenomenal" and "meteoric".

Atishi, 43, who holds the highest number of portfolios in the Delhi government, will also hold the distinction of being only the third woman after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit to become the chief minister of the national capital.

She was unanimously chosen as chief minister designate during the legislature party meeting here on Tuesday.

In her first remarks after being chosen to replace Kejriwal, she thanked him and called him her elder brother.

Crediting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she said it was only possible here that a first-time politician could be given such a huge responsibility.

Being chosen just months short of Delhi polls, Atishi has her task cut out.

She will have to hold cabinet meetings to approve and fast track key projects and policies like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Electric Vehicle 2.0 Policy among others.

Atishi was a founding member of AAP and played a pivotal role in shaping its policies, including as a key member of the 2013 Manifesto Drafting Committee.

Known for her articulate advocacy, she has been a consistent voice for the party's principles.

She spent seven years in a Madhya Pradesh village, focusing on organic farming and progressive education.

This experience played a crucial role in strengthening her dedication to political change, according to a party functionary.