Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday and wished good health and a long life for him.
"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.
Modi will be on a day-long visit to Odisha where he will launch the state's newly-formed BJP government's social welfare scheme for women, 'Subhadra Yojana', and unveil a host of infrastructure projects.