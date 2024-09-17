Nation

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.
Congress chief Kharge extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
Congress chief Kharge extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday on Tuesday and wished good health and a long life for him.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge said in a post on X.

Modi will be on a day-long visit to Odisha where he will launch the state's newly-formed BJP government's social welfare scheme for women, 'Subhadra Yojana', and unveil a host of infrastructure projects.

Mallikarjun Kharge
Narendra Modi birthday

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com