Kejriwal named Atishi as CM under Sisodia's pressure: BJP

NEW DELHI: Minutes after AAP MLA Atishi's name was announced as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, city BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal took this decision under former deputy CM Manish Sisodia's pressure.

"Majburi mein bnaya gaya hai (Made her CM under pressure)," Sachdeva said, adding only the face of CM has changed while AAP's character remains same.

Atishi, who is the current MLA from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, is a member of the Political Affairs Committee of the party and is currently serving as Minister of Education, PWD, Culture, and Tourism in the Delhi government. She was named CM after the meeting of all legislators who named her as their leader.

However, the Delhi BJP president stated that Kejriwal could not choose the leader of his choice due to strong pressure from former deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"He could not make the CM he wanted because of pressure from Manish Sisodia. She was also given all the departments because of Manish Sisodia. Atishi has been made the CM under his pressure," Sachdeva said.