My colleagues are getting rape threats for appearing in RG Kar's case: Kapil Sibal to SC

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that lawyers in his chambers were receiving rape threats for representing the West Bengal government before the apex court in the case concerning the rape and death of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar hospital.

"There are threats to women in my chamber. It is being said that acid will be thrown at them and would be raped," Sibal told the Bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

He requested the Bench to halt the live streaming of the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was found dead at the State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, but the Court refused to accede to that request.

The doctor was found dead at a seminar hall of the college on August 9. An autopsy confirmed that she was raped and murdered. This incident has sparked nationwide outrage and protests with doctors in various parts of the country going on strike demanding stricter laws and policing to ensure the safety of medical professionals.