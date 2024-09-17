No action will be taken against protesting doctors: West Bengal government assures SC

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government, on Tuesday, assured the Supreme Court that the State Chief Minister has guaranteed that no punitive or adverse actions will be taken against the junior doctors who return to their duties following their month long protest.
The junior doctors were protesting over the brutal rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The agitating junior doctors also informed the SC that they did not have any difficulty resuming their duties provided that confidence-building measures are put in place, as agreed upon between them and the CM on September 16.
Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing for the junior lawyers, said they would have a general body meeting, most likely today to discuss returning to work.
A three-judge bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, took into record the WB govt's submissions and said that a status report was filed on Sept 17 by Satyajit Singh (CBI) in the case.
It said that at this stage it will not be fair to disclose the leads of CBI as this would only lead to dislocation of the investigation. A letter addressed by the father of the deceased which was shared expressed the genuine concerns of the parents.
"Bearing in mind the genuine concerns, we are of the opinion that the inputs be duly taken by the IO," it said.
During the course of the hearing, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, objected to Wikipedia's stand of not removing the victim's name and picture, to which the apex court directed Wikipedia to immediately remove the victim's name and photo disclosing her identity.
"The governing principle is that the identity of the victim in rape and murder shall not be disclosed. Wikipedia shall therefore comply with the previous order passed," the SC said in its order.
In another development, in the case, the apex court slammed an intervenor and refused to entertain his application seeking for the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, as he cited that she and the state govt failed in handling the case.
While lambasting the intervenor, the CJI said, "This is not a political forum. You are a member of the bar. We are not here to see what you feel about a political functionary. your IA (Intervention Application) is not our remit. Look, I am sorry, else I will have removed you from this court."
Thr top court also perused the CBI's sfatus report and said, it has seen the line of investigation being carried out and is convinced that it is attempting to unearth the truth and absolute truth.
It said SHO has been arrested and several pieces of important evidence has emerged about destruction of crime scene.
At the outset of the hearing today, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for the WB Govt pleaded to the Supreme Court to stop live-streaming the proceedings, complaining reputations of lawyers are being tarnished and they are being threatened.
The CJI, however, turned down the plea, on the ground that the issue was in "public interest." He, however, assured Sibal that it will step in if there are any threats to lawyers and others.
The top court also asked the CBI to file a status report on the ongoing probe so far on the alleged financial irregularities in medical departments.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the bench was hearing the R G Kar case.