No action will be taken against protesting doctors: West Bengal government assures SC

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal government, on Tuesday, assured the Supreme Court that the State Chief Minister has guaranteed that no punitive or adverse actions will be taken against the junior doctors who return to their duties following their month long protest.

The junior doctors were protesting over the brutal rape and murder case of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The agitating junior doctors also informed the SC that they did not have any difficulty resuming their duties provided that confidence-building measures are put in place, as agreed upon between them and the CM on September 16.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising, appearing for the junior lawyers, said they would have a general body meeting, most likely today to discuss returning to work.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, took into record the WB govt's submissions and said that a status report was filed on Sept 17 by Satyajit Singh (CBI) in the case.

It said that at this stage it will not be fair to disclose the leads of CBI as this would only lead to dislocation of the investigation. A letter addressed by the father of the deceased which was shared expressed the genuine concerns of the parents.