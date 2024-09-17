Teenage girl sexually assaulted by two youths in moving car in Bihar

PATNA: A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted by two persons in a moving car in Bihar's Saharsa district, police said on Tuesday. One of the accused was arrested by the police.

Saharsa Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Alok Kumar stated on Tuesday that Ajit Kumar, a resident of Kahra village, has been arrested in connection with the case. Kumar said that a man-hunt has been launched to apprehend the other accused, and the SUV used in the crime has also been recovered.

The SDPO explained that the case was filed based on the victim's family's statement. The incident reportedly occurred on September 14, when the victim was grazing cattle in a nearby field. The family reported the crime to the Sadar police station on September 15.

According to the victim’s parents, on that Saturday, the two accused—Ankush and Bittu—stopped their car near the victim, called her over, and forcibly made her enter the vehicle at gunpoint. When she resisted, she was assaulted.

The two accused took turns to rape her in the running car. As she was crying for help, the accused asked the driver of the car to blow the music in full volume to ensure that the victim’s screams were not heard. Her clothes were also torn by the offenders. The accused later dropped her at an isolated place from where she reached home.

According to the police, She did not disclose about the incident immediately to her parents, but narrated her ordeal the next day.

She also complained of acute pain in her abdomen and private parts. Later the family informed the police who lodged an FIR.

The girl’s aunt told the media on Tuesday that the accused had frequently stared at the victim whenever she went outside for work or to graze cattle. She also alleged that the accused had previously threatened to kidnap the girl if she did not comply with their demands.

The aunt further claimed that the accused attempted to bribe the victim’s family, offering money in exchange for silence. “We don’t need money. We want justice,” she stated.

The girl’s father said that he wanted justice for his minor daughter who was sexually assaulted for two hours in a running car.