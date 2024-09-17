Three arrested for 'insulting' national flag during religious procession in Kota

KOTA: A case of alleged disrespect towards the national flag has emerged in Kota district, Rajasthan, sparking protests and calls for stringent action.

On Monday evening, during a religious procession in the Anantpura police station area, a video went viral on social media showing individuals waving a modified version of the Indian national flag.

The video depicted the Tricolor with a crescent and star printed on either side of the Ashoka Chakra, leading to widespread outrage.

After the video was widely shared in social media, members of Hindu right-wing organizations assembled in protest, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. The demonstration lasted approximately two and a half hours, with Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma joining the protesters and urging local authorities to act swiftly.

Speaking to the media, Sharma stated, "The national flag has been disrespected during a religious procession. This is a serious and troubling matter. The police have filed a case, and Hindu organizations have also lodged complaints. Many soldiers have sacrificed their lives for this flag, and its disrespect in such a manner transcends religious boundaries. We have held discussions with senior officials, and those involved will face prosecution and severe action."

The incident has also drawn sharp criticism from Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, who framed it as part of a broader conspiracy against the nation. He remarked, "This incident points to a conspiracy against the country. It reveals a corrupt mindset, and those who insult the Tricolor will not succeed. Anti-social elements involved will be dealt with strictly."

In response to public outrage and pressure from officials, three individuals, including one of the organizers, have been arrested. Additionally, two minors involved in the case have been identified, and further legal proceedings are expected.

Kota City Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan confirmed that the video was from the Anantpura area. The arrested individuals include Ashfaq (50), the chief organizer of the procession, along with Aman Ali (20) and Aman (19).

This incident which happened during the Barawafat procession in Kota has reignited discussions about the importance of national symbols and the issue of ‘insulting’ the national flag and the legal consequences of disrespecting such significant symbols. Local authorities are continuing their investigation to ensure those responsible are held accountable.