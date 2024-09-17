Union govt talking to Meitei, Kuki communities for 'permanent' peace in Manipur: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday said the government is talking to both the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to ensure lasting peace and has begun fencing the country's border with Myanmar to check infiltration.

Addressing a press conference on the achievements of the 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, Shah said barring three days of violence last week, the overall situation in Manipur has been calm and the government has been working to restore peace in the restive Northeastern state.

"We are talking to both the communities for maintaining peace. We are also preparing a roadmap for a permanent peace in Manipur," he said.