WB govt reshuffles Health, Police department officers after CM's meeting with protesters

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee met the junior doctors on Monday evening, and as per their demand, announced the changes in the police ranks and the Health Department.
Newly appointed commissioner of police in Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Verma. (Photo | ANI)
Sulagna Sengupta
Updated on
KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Tuesday effected a reshuffle in the Health and Police departments as announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her meeting with the agitating junior doctors.

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma has been made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to a notification.

Goyal, now appointed as the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF), was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

One of the agitating junior doctors said they had seen the government order and would announce the future course of their movement following a meeting among themselves.

"Our general body will meet, and then we will take a decision on whether to continue our cease-work," he said.

Kolkata: Junior doctors' demonstration outside Health dept office continues for 5th day

Verma, the new commissioner, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment. Jawed Shamim has been appointed as the ADG and IGP (Law & Order), according to the notification.

Shamim was the ADG and IGP (IB) earlier. Gyanwant Singh has been brought in his place.

Meanwhile, the state government also removed Director of Health Services (DHS) Debashis Halder and Director of Medical Education (DME) Kaustav Nayak.

Swapan Soren has been appointed as interim DHS, while Suparna Dutta has been made the officer on special duty of medical education.

Halder has been posted as the officer on special duty of public health at Swasthya Bhawan, and Nayak has been appointed as the director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare.

The state government has also removed Kolkata Police's DC (North) Abhishek Gupta and brought in Dipak Sarkar from the Siliguri Police in his place.

Gupta has been made CO of EFR 2nd Batallion.

The junior doctors have been protesting for the last 39 days over the rape and murder of their colleague, affecting healthcare services at state-run hospitals.

The chief minister met the junior doctors on Monday evening to break the deadlock after multiple failed attempts, and as per their demand, announced the changes in the police ranks and the Health Department.

Mamata extends a 'final' invitation to junior doctors for meeting to resolve RG Kar impasse
West Bengal Police
RG Kar hospital

