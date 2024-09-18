Agitating junior doctors write to Bengal chief secretary, seek meeting on 'key unresolved' issues

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, seeking a discussion on certain 'key unresolved issues' like security in hospitals as a pre-condition for lifting their ongoing sit-in outside the state health department headquarters.

The medics shot off an email at 11.19 am with respect to their general body meeting, which concluded early Wednesday morning.

The protesters highlighted issues of safety and security inside state-run hospital premises, and details of formulation and functions of the promised task force headed by the chief secretary, as agenda for the proposed meeting.

"In reference to our last meeting with the CM, we would like to reiterate that there were certain key points regarding our five-point demand, which were unresolved. Particularly our 4th and 5th points, concerning the development of the healthcare system, safety, security and prevailing threat culture," they stated in the email.

Till information last received, the government was yet to respond to the request for talks.

The minutes of the meeting held between the medics and the government in presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence on Monday night confirmed the mutual agreement of setting up of a task force to implement measures to tackle the safety and security concerns of doctors, which included the persistence of threat culture on students and trainees from certain quarters in the power corridors of state-run hospitals.