CBI status report on RG Kar disturbing: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was disturbed by the findings recorded by the CBI in its status report on the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, but refused to divulge its content.

“What you are flagging is of utmost concern. CBI has flagged it for us. We are ourselves disturbed by what we have read,” the court told a lawyer who claimed discrepancies in the seizure list and sketch of the crime scene.

A letter was addressed by the father of the deceased was also shared. It expressed the genuine concerns of the parents, the bench was told. “Bearing in mind the genuine concerns, we are of the opinion that the inputs be duly taken by the investigating officer,” it said.

For its part, the West Bengal government reiterated that no punitive action will be taken against the junior doctors who report for work. The agitating junior doctors, too, said they would not have any difficulty in resuming work if the confidence building measures agreed upon between them and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during their meeting on Monday are put in place.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud rejected senior advocate Kapil Sibal’s request to stop live streaming of the court’s proceedings, complaining that reputations of lawyers are being tarnished and they are being threatened.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta flagged Wikipedia’s refusal to remove the victim’s name and picture. The bench then ordered the social media platform to immediately take it down.

The court perused an affidavit filed by the West Bengal health secretary explaining the steps taken to upgrade the duty rooms, toilet facilities, and CCTV cameras in the government medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

“In areas where women rest at night in RG Kar, why cannot they have biometric access? The women who go to the seminar hall to rest can have biometric access,” it said.

New Kolkata police commissioner

The West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed Manoj Kumar Verma as the new Kolkata Police commissioner, replacing Vineet Goyal, fulfilling one of the key demands of the protesters, who are yet to decide on rejoining work