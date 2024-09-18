Cabinet clears ‘one nation one election’ bill, likely to be introduced in Parliament during winter session   

NEW DELHI: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about ‘one nation one election’, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal in this regard, which aims to synchronise the elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to a single schedule.
Sources in the government said, the ‘one nation, one election’ Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
The development came after a high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind submitted its report before the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.
Home Minister Amit Shah, while speaking at a press conference on Tuesday on the occasion of marking the 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term asserted that the government will implement the bill in this term.
During his Independence Day address last month, Prime Minister Modi had argued that frequent elections create impediments to the country’s progress.
Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the 'one nation, one election' was not practical and alleged that the BJP comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when elections approach.
"It is not practical. It will not work. When elections come, and they are not getting any issues to raise, then they divert attention from real issues," Kharge said when asked about the issue at a press conference here.
Simultaneous elections have been a key promise of the NDA government ever since it came to power in 2014, with PM Modi advocating for “one nation, one election” — holding elections to Lok Sabha, all state Legislative Assemblies, and urban and rural local bodies (municipalities and panchayats) at the same time.
The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ was first proposed in the 1980s. The Justice BP Jeevan Reddy-headed Law Commission had in its 170th report in May 1999 said that “we must go back to the situation where the elections to Lok Sabha and all the Legislative Assemblies are held at once”.
