Cabinet clears ‘one nation one election’ bill, likely to be introduced in Parliament during winter session   

During his Independence Day address last month, Prime Minister Modi had argued that frequent elections create impediments to the country’s progress.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the 'one nation, one election' was not practical and alleged that the BJP comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when elections approach.

"It is not practical. It will not work. When elections come, and they are not getting any issues to raise, then they divert attention from real issues," Kharge said when asked about the issue at a press conference here.

Simultaneous elections have been a key promise of the NDA government ever since it came to power in 2014, with PM Modi advocating for “one nation, one election” — holding elections to Lok Sabha, all state Legislative Assemblies, and urban and rural local bodies (municipalities and panchayats) at the same time.

The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ was first proposed in the 1980s. The Justice BP Jeevan Reddy-headed Law Commission had in its 170th report in May 1999 said that “we must go back to the situation where the elections to Lok Sabha and all the Legislative Assemblies are held at once”.

(With inputs from PTI)